Allu Aravind Backs Pawan Kalyan, Criticizes Threats to Shut Theatres in AP

The Andhra Pradesh film industry is witnessing high drama following a statement issued by the office of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday regarding the Telugu film industry. The statement led to a wave of reactions from prominent figures within the industry. Among them, veteran producer Allu Aravind held a press conference on Sunday to clarify his stand.

“Don’t Club Me with the Four”: Allu Aravind

Refuting claims that he was part of a group with substantial theatre ownership, Allu Aravind stated, “It is not right to write the news of those four. I came out of the four of them. I don’t own many theatres as is being propagated. I have under 15 theatres, and not even one in Telangana. I didn’t attend any of the three meetings related to theatres. Don’t mix me with those four.”

“Pawan Kalyan Is Supporting the Industry”

Allu Aravind came out in support of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who has been facing backlash over issues related to the management and distribution of theatres. “The closure of theatres just before the release of Pawan’s film is a misadventure,” Aravind said.

He also questioned why the film industry didn’t engage with the new state government after it came to power. “Earlier, our film elders met the previous CM. But why hasn’t anyone from the industry met the new CM or Deputy CM so far? It is wrong to claim that the film industry is a private business and has nothing to do with the government,” he added.

“Government Support Is Crucial for Film Business”

The senior producer emphasized that the film industry has always had a relationship with the government, and that such cooperation is vital for smooth operations. He defended the letter issued by Pawan Kalyan’s office, calling it “justified” and necessary for resolving internal issues between producers, distributors, and exhibitors.

“You can’t just shut down theatres without communication. Problems must be discussed and resolved collectively. Pawan Kalyan is working for the betterment of the industry. Is threatening him with theatre closures the right way to respond?” he questioned.

A Call for Unity and Dialogue

In his concluding remarks, Allu Aravind urged the industry to maintain dialogue with the government and address internal disputes through discussion rather than confrontation. As tensions remain high, the spotlight continues to remain on both Pawan Kalyan’s next move and the response from other stakeholders in the Telugu film industry.