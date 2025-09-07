Allu Arjun clinches Best Actor Award for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Dubai: South Indian superstar Allu Arjun has been conferred with the Best Actor honour at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for his riveting performance in “Pushpa 2: The Rule”.

Allu Arjun, long celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s most compelling performers, immortalised himself through the “Pushpa” franchise with his indelible portrayal of Pushpa Raj. The character, rendered with a visceral blend of rugged intensity and nuanced depth, has transcended the screen to become a pop-cultural emblem.

In the last few years, Allu Arjun has received praise from critics for his acting and many awards.

In “Pushpa 2”, his immersion into the psyche of Pushpa Raj was marked by an authenticity that lent the character extraordinary gravitas. His dynamic chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna, coupled with exhilarating action sequences, was widely applauded and celebrated.

With the franchise already commanding a cult following, audiences now hope to again witness Allu Arjun breathing life into the legendary character of Pushpa Raj.