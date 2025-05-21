Allu Arjun Sweats It Out for Atlee’s ‘AA22xA6’ with Jr NTR’s Trainer

Mumbai: After wrapping up the much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is gearing up for another cinematic spectacle—Atlee’s next film, tentatively titled “AA22xA6”. The film promises to bring a never-before-seen avatar of the stylish star.

Trained by Celebrity Fitness Coach Lloyd Stevens

As part of his intense physical transformation, Allu Arjun has teamed up with renowned celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens, known for sculpting the physiques of stars like Ranveer Singh, NTR, and Mahesh Babu.

Taking to Instagram, Stevens gave fans a glimpse of Arjun’s rigorous workout session. The actor shared a photo of his fitness smartwatch, which showed he had burned 295 kilocalories during the session, with a heart rate ranging from 101 to 167 BPM and an average of 140 BPM.

“@alluarjunonline POV,” Stevens captioned the story, with Arjun’s silhouette visible in the background.

Not a Multi-Starrer, But a Dual Role for AA

Contrary to early rumors of a two-hero film, sources close to the production have confirmed that Allu Arjun will play a dual role in AA22xA6. This revelation has only fueled excitement among fans eager to see the actor in a challenging performance.

Backed by Sun Pictures and Kalanithi Maran

The film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, marking one of the studio’s most ambitious projects. The production house announced the film in April 2025 with a thrilling teaser video featuring the crew.

“Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event. #AA22xA6 – A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures,” the banner posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Hollywood-Level Technical Crew Joins the Project

The film is assembling a world-class technical team, including VFX supervisor James Madigan, known for Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Madigan said,

“I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

Also part of the team is Academy Award-winning FX artist Justin Raleigh of Fractured FX, who shared:

“Reading through it, I’m very excited about all the creature and character potential.”

A Landmark Cinematic Event in the Making

With top-tier technicians, a massive production budget, and Allu Arjun in dual roles, AA22xA6 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian films of 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates as the film moves into full-scale production.