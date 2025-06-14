Allu Arjun to Receive Gaddar Award from CM Revanth Reddy!

Hyderabad: In a rare and significant event, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Icon Star Allu Arjun are set to share the same stage today. The Telangana government has announced that Allu Arjun will receive the prestigious Gaddar Award in recognition of his outstanding performance in the blockbuster movie Pushpa.

The award ceremony will take place this evening at Hitex Exhibition Center in Hyderabad, organized by the Telangana state government.

Prominent Celebrities to Attend the Gaddar Awards

The grand event will witness the presence of several major stars from the Telugu film industry, including:

Megastar Chiranjeevi

Nandamuri Balakrishna (Balayya)

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Victory Venkatesh

And several other film personalities

In the presence of these top stars, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will personally present the Gaddar Award to Allu Arjun.

The Controversial Past: Sandhya Theater Incident and Allu Arjun’s Arrest

This joint appearance is significant, especially considering the controversial incidents that occurred earlier. During a previous incident at Sandhya Theater, Allu Arjun was arrested following the orders of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The arrest led to Allu Arjun spending almost a full day in police custody.

The arrest sparked mixed reactions across the state. While some people criticized the government’s move, others praised Revanth Reddy for his strong stance and leadership. Following the arrest, multiple events and interactions unfolded between Allu Arjun and CM Revanth Reddy, adding more interest to today’s award ceremony.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Assembly Speech on Allu Arjun’s Arrest

The issue even reached the Telangana Assembly, where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed the matter extensively, speaking for almost an hour. His speech highlighted the government’s perspective on the Sandhya Theater incident and the circumstances that led to Allu Arjun’s arrest.

A Symbolic Moment of Reconciliation?

Today’s event may serve as a symbolic moment of reconciliation between the Chief Minister and Allu Arjun. The occasion not only celebrates Allu Arjun’s cinematic achievements but also showcases the maturity and professionalism displayed by both parties despite their recent differences.