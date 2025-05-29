Allu Arjun Wins Best Actor for Pushpa 2 at Revived Telangana Gaddar Awards ‘Kalki’ Bags Best Film

Hyderabad: The prestigious Telangana Gaddar Awards are making a grand comeback after 14 years, recognizing excellence in Telugu cinema. The announcement was made during a press conference chaired by actress Jayasudha, who leads the Gaddar Awards Committee. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on June 14 at Hitex, Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun, Nivetha Thomas Shine in Acting Categories

Leading the winners’ list is Allu Arjun, who has been named Best Actor for his powerful performance in the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2. Actress Nivetha Thomas clinched the Best Leading Actress award for her role in Chinna Katha Kadu.

‘Kalki’ Takes Best Film, Nag Ashwin Named Best Director

The sci-fi spectacle Kalki was declared Best Film, while Pottel and Lucky Bhaskar were awarded Best Second Film and Best Third Film, respectively. Visionary filmmaker Nag Ashwin was honored with the Best Director award for his work on Kalki.

Over 1,200 Films Nominated; Jury Awards Also Announced

A total of 1,248 films were nominated across various categories, with 21 individuals receiving special jury and individual awards. Categories spanned acting, direction, and technical excellence. Several awards were also presented in memory of Telugu cinema legends, including NTR, Paidi Jayaraj, BN Reddy, Nagireddy-Chakrapani, Kantha Rao, and Raghupathi Venkaiah.

Transparent Selection Process Ensured, Says Jayasudha

Speaking at the event, Jayasudha emphasized that the award process was conducted in a completely transparent and unbiased manner. “There was no external pressure, and the government allowed the jury to work with full autonomy,” she said.

Awards from 2014–2023 to Be Announced Soon

Jayasudha also revealed that the pending awards for the years 2014 to 2023 will be declared soon, further acknowledging the contributions of artists and technicians over the past decade.

Jury Briefs CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

The award selection details were presented to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka by the jury committee, which includes Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju.

The return of the Gaddar Awards is expected to boost morale within the Telugu film industry and spotlight outstanding contributions in cinema.