Allu Arjun’s father-in-law meets Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy on Monday called on AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunsi.

The meeting at Congress party’s Telangana headquarters Gandhi Bhavan here comes amid a raging row involving the actor following the December 4 stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

Chandrasekhar Reddy left Gandhi Bhavan after meeting Dasmunshi amid reports in a section of media that Allu Arjun’s father-in-law faced humiliation as he did not get an audience with the AICC in-charge.

Chandrasekhar Reddy left Gandhi Bhavan without answering queries from media persons.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, however, said Chandrasekhar Reddy met Dasmunshi.

The TPCC chief said Chandrasekhar Reddy came to Gandhi Bhavan to meet him but as he was busy at a press conference, Chandrasekhar Reddy left after meeting Dasmunshi.

Stating that Chandrasekhar Reddy is still in the Congress party, Goud said he would speak to him.

Chandrasekhar Reddy had quit Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress party in February this year.

His meeting with Dasmunshi came a day after some members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee attacked Allu Arjun’s house in Hyderabad. They were demanding the actor to pay Rs 1 crore to the family of the woman who died in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre.

Speaking in the Assembly on December 21, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had launched a scathing attack on Allu Arjun, blaming him for the stampede which left a woman killed and her son injured.

Revanth Reddy said that Allu Arjun visited the theatre without police permission, conducting a ‘roadshow’ even after the stampede claimed the life of a woman and critically injured her son and for lacking sensitivity.

The actor also came under flak for not meeting the bereaved family or visiting the injured child in the hospital.

The Chief Minister also found fault with the film personalities who had made a beeline to Allu Arjun’s house to meet him after his release from jail.