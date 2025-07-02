Allu Arjun’s ‘Ravanam’ with Prashanth Neel in the works? Producer reacts

Mumbai: Following the massive buzz around ‘Pushpa 2’, fans of Allu Arjun are already looking forward to his next big-screen venture. Recent reports suggested that Allu Arjun would be teaming up with Prashanth Neel for a film titled ‘Ravanam’—and now, producer Dil Raju has confirmed the news.

‘Ravanam’ to Be Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations

Speaking at a pre-release event for the upcoming film ‘Thammudu’ starring Nithiin, Dil Raju said,

“Our banner has planned a film titled Ravanam with Allu Arjun as the lead and Prashanth Neel as the director. However, the project will take time as both of them are currently busy with their existing commitments.”

The film will be produced under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

‘Ravanam’ to Begin Only After Current Projects

While the official announcement has excited fans, Dil Raju clarified that ‘Ravanam’ won’t go on floors immediately, as both Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel are tied up with their current films.

Allu Arjun Working on Pan-India Project ‘AA22’ with Atlee

Currently, Allu Arjun is shooting for a much-anticipated pan-India film titled ‘AA22’, directed by Atlee. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone in a prominent role.

Sun Pictures, the producers of AA22, announced Deepika’s involvement in a social media post:

“The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6. #AA22xA6 – A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures.”

Technical Crew of ‘AA22’ Impresses with Big Names

The makers also shared a teaser video highlighting the film’s high-end production team. Notable figures include:

James Madigan (VFX Supervisor), who said:

“I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

Mike Elizalde (President, Spectral Motion), added:

“The script is seriously unlike anything I’ve ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create.”

Prashanth Neel Currently Focused on ‘NTRNeel’

Director Prashanth Neel is presently working on a film with Jr NTR, temporarily titled ‘NTRNeel’. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in January 2026.