Telangana

Alma’s International School Celebrates World Food Day by Sharing Fruits in Hospital

Mohammed Yousuf16 October 2024 - 17:57
Alma's International School Celebrates World Food Day by Sharing Fruits in Hospital
Alma's International School Celebrates World Food Day by Sharing Fruits in Hospital

Tandur: On the occasion of World Food Day, teachers and students from Alma’s International School, Tandur Branch, visited the District Government Hospital in Tandur.

During their visit, the students inquired about the well-being of the patients and distributed fruits to those in need.

This act of kindness showcased the students’ commitment to community service, bringing a sense of comfort to the patients in the hospital.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf16 October 2024 - 17:57

Related Articles

Minister Seethakka Crosses Stream for School Inauguration but Ignores Bridge Concerns

Minister Seethakka Crosses Stream for School Inauguration but Ignores Bridge Concerns

16 October 2024 - 17:51
Power Cuts Disrupt Electricity Regulatory Commission Inauguration Event

Power Cuts Disrupt Electricity Regulatory Commission Inauguration Event

16 October 2024 - 17:29
Chief Minister Orders Immediate Caste Census to Promote Social Justice

Chief Minister Orders Immediate Caste Census to Promote Social Justice

16 October 2024 - 16:33
Congress Workers Protest Against MLA Kadiyam Srihari

Congress Workers Protest Against MLA Kadiyam Srihari

16 October 2024 - 16:11
Back to top button