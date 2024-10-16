Telangana
Alma’s International School Celebrates World Food Day by Sharing Fruits in Hospital
Tandur: On the occasion of World Food Day, teachers and students from Alma’s International School, Tandur Branch, visited the District Government Hospital in Tandur.
During their visit, the students inquired about the well-being of the patients and distributed fruits to those in need.
This act of kindness showcased the students’ commitment to community service, bringing a sense of comfort to the patients in the hospital.