AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Moves Supreme Court Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, joining other opposition leaders in their legal fight against the controversial legislation.

In his plea, Khan urged the apex court to declare the Bill “unconstitutional”, citing violations of several fundamental rights enshrined in Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, 30 and 300-A of the Constitution. He argued that the new provisions restrict the religious and cultural autonomy of Muslims, allow arbitrary executive interference, and infringe upon the rights of minorities to manage their religious institutions.

Owaisi and Congress MP Also File Petitions

Khan’s challenge comes a day after Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi filed similar petitions before the top court.

Jawed’s plea alleged that the legislation imposed “arbitrary restrictions” on Waqf properties and their management, violating the Muslim community’s right to religious freedom. It pointed out that such restrictions are not imposed on other religious endowments, resulting in discrimination.

Owaisi, in his petition filed through advocate Lzafeer Ahmad, said the Bill undermines protections that were earlier provided equally to Waqfs and to Hindu, Jain, and Sikh charitable endowments, creating hostile discrimination against Muslims.

Concerns Over Appointment of Non-Muslims to Waqf Bodies

A major point of contention raised in Owaisi’s petition is the appointment of non-Muslims to the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards. The petition claimed that this move disturbs the “delicate constitutional balance”, depriving Muslims of their right to manage religious endowments in accordance with their faith and tradition.

Bill Passed Despite Opposition

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha on April 3 with 288 votes in favour and 232 against, followed by its passage in the Rajya Sabha, where 128 members voted in favour and 95 opposed it.

The legislation has since faced backlash from multiple opposition parties, religious leaders, and civil rights groups who argue that it amounts to a targeted encroachment on Muslim religious institutions.

Legal Battle Ahead

With three prominent political figures now having moved the Supreme Court, the matter is expected to become a major legal and political flashpoint in the coming weeks. The petitions urge the court to strike down the Bill in its entirety, setting the stage for a crucial constitutional debate over minority rights, religious freedom, and equal treatment under the law.