Amanatullah Khan Retains Okhla Seat with a Strong Victory Margin

New Delhi: The Okhla Assembly constituency, known for its vibrant demographic mix and political significance, is witnessing a fierce electoral contest in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. With 3,74,491 registered voters, including 2,18,411 male voters, 1,56,351 female voters, and 29 third-gender voters, Okhla is gearing up for a high-stakes battle between four prominent political candidates from major parties.

Demographics of Okhla Constituency

As per the latest electoral roll data, Okhla’s total voter turnout stood at 2,21,014 votes, representing an engaged electorate keen to exercise their democratic rights. The constituency includes five wards: Madanpur Khadar East, Madanpur Khadar West, Sarita Vihar, Abul Fazal Enclave, and Zakir Nagar.

The high voter participation reflects the political significance of Okhla, and the race is shaping up to be a close contest. With several key local issues at play, the candidates are vying to win the support of the community.

The Okhla seat is hotly contested by four strong candidates from major political parties, each with distinct strategies and backgrounds:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – Amanatullah Khan

The incumbent MLA and sitting AAP representative, Amanatullah Khan, secured a significant victory in Okhla by winning the seat with a margin of 23,639 votes in a triangular contest against BJP’s Manish Chaudhary. Khan’s campaign focused heavily on welfare schemes, infrastructure improvement, and community development for Okhla’s residents. He has represented Okhla since 2015, and his continued leadership remains a key point for local voters.

Representing the Congress, Ariba Khan is making her first attempt at the assembly elections. She is a former MLC from the Abul Fazal Enclave ward and comes from a politically influential family. Ariba’s father, the former MLA from Okhla, Asif Khan, and her uncle, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, have left a strong political legacy in the region. Her campaign is expected to attract significant attention in this high-profile race.

Controversial candidate Shifa Ur Rehman has entered the fray representing AIMIM. Rehman, an undertrial due to his involvement in the 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy case, is seen as a potential disruptor in the race. His candidacy has sparked speculation that it might lead to a split in the Muslim vote, which could impact both AAP and Congress, historically dominant in this demographic.

A former Congress member, Manish Chaudhry has switched allegiances to the BJP for the 2025 election. His prospects were enhanced by support from Hindu-majority areas in Okhla, but he ultimately faced a tough contest. Despite a strong campaign, he was defeated by AAP’s Amanatullah Khan, who emerged victorious with a margin of 23,639 votes.

Okhla’s Political Landscape

Okhla has historically been an AAP stronghold, with the party winning consecutive elections. However, the introduction of new faces like Ariba Khan and Shifa Ur Rehman, along with the BJP’s push to make inroads, made this election more competitive. Despite the divided opposition, Amanatullah Khan retained his seat, showing the continued dominance of AAP in the region.

With the contest tightening, Okhla promises to be a battleground where each vote counted. The result marks a significant moment in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. Stay tuned for more updates on the political developments in this crucial constituency.