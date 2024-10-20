Amandeep Sidhu believes that TV influences society

Mumbai: Actress Amandeep Sidhu, who plays the role of ‘Bani’ in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’, feels that both TV and society influence each other. It is important to show positive stories on TV so that society also tries to emulate the same.

Talking to IANS, Amandeep shared the importance of positivity and pointed out that television shows real-life situations and reflects society. Also, what people see on TV can influence their thoughts and behaviors. Thus, she believes it is important to present stories that are positive and helpful.

She talked about daily soaps like ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’ easily connected with audiences. They show emotions and situations that they can relate to. It reflects their own family, love, and challenges in these stories. This show promotes values of respect, love, and togetherness are strong, which connect with viewers.

She mentioned the feeling of how the show influences people and how the audience can face life’s problems with courage, by stating “I think people feel inspired by the way characters handle tough times, and that can influence them to stay strong in their own lives.

Also,’ Badall Pe Paon Hai’ motivates girls who don’t get the chance to study or work. It shows them that with determination, they can follow their dreams and make a change in their lives. Viewers tell us they’ve learned lessons about love, trust, and facing challenges from the show.”

Then, asked her about how this show is different, and she added, “Badall Pe Paon Hai’ is different because it focuses more on real emotions and meaningful relationships, rather than just drama.

The characters are very relatable, and the story has a flow that keeps people interested without adding unnecessary twists. We try to keep things simple yet impactful. Plus, the show highlights the importance of education and independence for women, making it an inspiration for many young girls.”

At last, Amandeep talked about the kinds of roles she chose, and then she replied, “Both types of characters are important. A short and impactful role can leave a strong impression quickly, but a long-term character helps viewers feel more connected over time.”

She added, In ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’, every character, whether short or long-term, plays an important part in moving the story forward and delivering important messages.”