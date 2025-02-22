Amanjot Kaur’s Match-Winning Performance Leads Mumbai Indians to Victory

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians secured a thrilling last-over win over the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 on Friday, thanks to an outstanding all-round performance from Amanjot Kaur.

Amanjot played a crucial role in the chase, scoring an unbeaten 34 runs off 27 balls, including two sixes and two fours. She also delivered with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 22 runs in her 3 overs, earning the Player of the Match award for her exceptional performance.

Mithali Raj Praises Amanjot Kaur’s Composure Under Pressure

Former India captain Mithali Raj lauded Amanjot Kaur for her confidence and composure, highlighting her ability to handle pressure and guide Mumbai Indians over the line.

“When you have a set batter like Amanjot Kaur, who has done so well—hitting those two sixes, it gives confidence. And having a young 16-year-old out there, what a platform for Kamalini Gunalan to come in and score the winning runs in her first season with Mumbai Indians,” Mithali said during Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Key Players to Watch in the India vs Pakistan Clash

“I think she backed herself today. As someone who spent time in the middle alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, she has watched her captain play big shots and taken a page from that. She wanted to finish it for Mumbai Indians,” she added.

Contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur and Kamalini Gunalan

Amanjot’s efforts were complemented by a strong performance from Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 50 runs, and Nat Sciver-Brunt, who contributed 42 runs, setting the stage for the 169-run chase. Amanjot and Kamalini Gunalan (11 not out) ensured Mumbai’s victory in the final overs, securing a four-wicket win.

Amanjot Kaur Reflects on Her Match Performance

After the match, Amanjot Kaur shared her thoughts on her performance, revealing her strategy behind the successful chase. “Feels really happy and tough to express this feeling in words. I knew that if an offspinner comes to bowl, I can back my strengths. We (Kanika and I) play for the same domestic side and I knew that I had to stay till the end and make sure that 19th over goes big because of my positive match-up. My role with the ball is to bowl stump-to-stump and bowl the variations. Blessed and grateful,” she said.