Amazon India announces reduction in selling fees ahead of festive season from Sep 9

Hyderabad: Amazon India on Saturday announced a significant reduction in selling fees across multiple product categories on the marketplace.

Effective September 9, 2024, the fee reductions will provide a timely boost to sellers as they prepare for the upcoming festive season.

Overall reduction in seller fees in 59 sub-categories across different pricing bands.

Referral fees will be reduced in low-priced selection across a wide range of product categories such as Home, Apparel, Kitchen, Home Improvement, Wireless Accessories, Office Products, Sports, Shoes, Luggage, Pet, Jewelry, Beauty, Watches and others, with higher reductions in categories like Home, Apparel and Kitchen.

Weight handling fee for Fulfillment Centers, Seller Flex, and Easy Ship have been revised basis applicable STEP* levels, the e-commerce giant said in a release here.

STEP is a performance-based reward program which evaluates sellers on 5 key customer input metrics and classifies them into one of the 4 level — Basic, Standard, Advanced and Premium.

New sellers start at Standard level and move across the level based on their performance on 5 STEP metrics.

By reducing fees, Amazon aims to deepen its partnership with sellers of all sizes. This will enable sellers to expand their product portfolio on Amazon.in and grow their business.

Sellers on Amazon India will benefit from a drop in selling fees ranging from 3 to 12 percent across various product categories.

The new rate card will particularly benefit sellers offering affordable products priced below Rs. 500.

“At Amazon, we are invested in supporting businesses of all sizes, from small and medium businesses to emerging entrepreneurs to established brands.

The fee reduction is directly in response to feedback from our sellers, especially small businesses. With this, we’re taking a significant step towards creating a more seller-friendly ecosystem,” said Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India.

While the timing of the fee cuts aligns with the festive season, Amazon underscores that these changes are not temporary measures. The fee decrease will give sellers an opportunity to optimize their operations in time for the Diwali shopping rush and set the stage for sustained success well beyond the festivities.

We’re confident these changes will lead to unprecedented results for our sellers during the upcoming festive season and beyond,” Amit Nanda added.