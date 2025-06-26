Amazon Launches 5 New Fulfilment Centres Equal to 10 Cricket Grounds Ahead of Prime Day 2025

Hyderabad: Ahead of the much-anticipated Prime Day 2025 event, Amazon has announced the launch of five new Fulfilment Centres (FCs) across India, strengthening its already extensive operations network.

Expansion Into New Cities

With this latest move, Amazon has introduced its first Fulfilment Centres in four cities—Indore, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, and Rajpura. These new FCs are already fully operational and are strategically located to enhance delivery speed and efficiency in previously underserved regions.

Operated by Industry Leaders

The FCs will be managed by strategic partners who are leaders in the logistics sector. According to Amazon, this partnership model is designed to support faster deliveries and improve the customer experience across the country.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani: Launching Jio Was the Biggest Risk of My Life

Boost to Local Economies and Sellers

Amazon’s new fulfilment infrastructure will not only create thousands of local jobs but also allow sellers to serve customers more effectively by keeping inventory closer to demand hubs. This expansion is expected to deliver significant economic benefits to the respective regions.

Significant Capacity Ahead of Prime Day

These five new centres boast a combined storage capacity of over 1.8 million cubic feet, which Amazon equates to nearly 10 cricket grounds in size. This expanded capacity comes just in time for Prime Day 2025, scheduled for July 12 to 14, marking India’s first-ever three-day Prime Day celebration.

Statement from Amazon Leadership

Abhinav Singh, VP of Operations, India & Australia, stated,

“These five new fulfilment centres represent a significant investment in our operations infrastructure and demonstrate our commitment to our customers and sellers across India.”

He added that Prime members can expect even faster deliveries during Prime Day, with lakhs of items eligible for same-day or next-day shipping.

₹2000 Crore Investment to Strengthen Network

Last week, Amazon had also revealed an additional investment of ₹2000 crore. This funding will be used to expand and upgrade the company’s operations infrastructure, enhance safety and wellness programs for associates, and introduce advanced tools and technologies across its fulfilment network.

Exclusive Prime Day Offers

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2025 will run from July 12 at 12:00 AM to July 14 at 11:59 PM. Prime members will enjoy early access to top brand offers, new launches, and entertainment exclusives.

Customers can also benefit from 10% instant savings when using ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, SBI Credit Cards, or opting for EMI transactions on these cards.

With this strategic expansion and significant investment, Amazon continues to position itself as a dominant player in India’s e-commerce and logistics landscape.