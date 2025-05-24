Amazon Offers Rs 43,099 Off on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G – Check New Price

If you’ve been waiting to buy a premium smartphone, now might be the best time. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently available with a price cut of over ₹43,000 on Amazon, bringing the cost below ₹87,000. This is a rare deal on one of Samsung’s most powerful and feature-rich smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price on Amazon India

As of now, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB + 256GB) is listed at ₹86,900, down from its original price of ₹1,29,999. Additionally, users can avail of an extra ₹2,607 cashback when purchasing the device using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card.

Additional Offers:

No-cost EMI starting at ₹4,213/month

starting at ₹4,213/month Exchange Bonus of up to ₹68,850 depending on the device condition and model

of up to ₹68,850 depending on the device condition and model Available in Titanium Gray and Black color options

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications Overview

Display and Design

6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

120Hz refresh rate , 2,600 nits’ peak brightness

, Sleek titanium frame with S Pen support

Also Read: Gold Prices in India Today – May 24: Check What Gold Costs in Your City

Performance

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

Paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM

256GB UFS 4.0 storage

5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support

Camera Capabilities

Quad rear camera setup : 200MP main sensor 50MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom) 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens

: 12MP front-facing selfie camera

Excellent performance in low light and zoom photography

Why This Deal is Worth It

With flagship specifications, professional-grade cameras, and a significant price drop, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a great buy under ₹87,000. Whether you’re upgrading your phone or looking for a power-packed flagship device, this deal offers great value.