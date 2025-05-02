Amazon’s Zero Referral Fee Policy a Big Hit Among Sellers in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 2, 2025: Amazon India has rolled out its largest-ever reduction in referral fees to support lakhs of small businesses across the country, with sellers in Telangana among the major beneficiaries. Effective April 7, 2025, Amazon introduced zero referral fees on over 12 million (1.2 crore) products priced below ₹300, helping sellers save significantly on low-value items.

Wider Savings Across 135+ Product Categories

The zero referral fee applies to more than 135 product categories, including apparel, shoes, fashion jewelry, grocery, home décor, furnishings, beauty, toys, kitchen products, automotive, pet supplies, and more. Sellers offering items in Home & Kitchen, Business & Industrial Supplies (BISS), Furniture, Sports, and Home Improvement are already seeing strong benefits from this initiative.

Flat Shipping Rates and Reduced Handling Fees

In addition to waiving referral fees, Amazon has introduced a simplified flat-rate shipping model for sellers using fulfillment channels such as Easy Ship and Seller Flex. National shipping rates now start at ₹65, down from ₹77.

The company has also slashed weight handling fees by up to ₹17 for items under 1 kg. Sellers shipping multiple units together can save up to 90% in selling fees on additional units, making it easier for them to expand selection and stay competitive.

50,000+ Sellers in Telangana Reap the Benefits

Out of the 50,000+ sellers from Telangana selling on Amazon.in, thousands in Hyderabad and nearby cities—particularly those offering products under ₹300—have already started benefiting from this new structure. The move is expected to boost local entrepreneurship, enabling sellers to enhance their catalog, price more competitively, and grow sustainably.

Amazon’s Commitment to Seller Success

Gaurav Bhatnagar, Director of Sales at Amazon India, said:

“We’re delighted by the tremendous response to our fee reduction initiative from sellers across Telangana. By eliminating referral fees on crores of products and reducing weight handling fees, we’re making it more lucrative for sellers to grow on Amazon.in. This region is an integral part of our 1.6 million+ seller network, and we remain committed to empowering small businesses across tier 2, 3, and 4 towns. This initiative allows sellers to offer broader selections and better prices, particularly on everyday low-cost products.”

Seller Spotlight: Selloria Sees Strategic Growth

Shaik Azeem, owner of Selloria, a Hyderabad-based seller specializing in unisex cotton caps, shared his experience:

“We’ve been selling on Amazon for five years. The zero referral fees on products priced below ₹300 has been a game-changer. It allowed us to introduce strategic bundling, improve catalog visibility, and focus on high-demand SKUs. As a result, our average basket size increased, and we’ve achieved better profit margins through combo deals. The new structure aligns perfectly with our pricing strategy and supports sustainable growth.”

Strong Fulfilment and Delivery Network in Telangana

Amazon’s infrastructure investments continue to ensure fast and reliable delivery for customers. In Telangana, Amazon operates 6 Fulfilment Centers, 1 Sortation Center, and approximately 70 delivery stations, along with 1,800+ ‘I Have Space’ partner stores, collectively covering 175,000+ sq. ft. of processing space.

Amazon is also leveraging Generative AI and Machine Learning to assist sellers in creating high-quality product listings and enhancing customer engagement. The company’s tools detect catalogue errors, suggest promotions, and automate listing creation using just an image, description, or a brand URL—making it easier for sellers to optimize their presence on the platform.

