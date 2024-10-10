Ambani family pays homage to Ratan Tata

BusinessPan India

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani paid his last respects to Ratan Tata at the NCPA on Thursday afternoon, along with his family members.

Fouzia Farhana10 October 2024 - 16:22
Mumbai: Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani paid his last respects to Ratan Tata at the NCPA on Thursday afternoon, along with his family members.

Accompanied by wife Nita, son Aakash and daughter-in-law Shloka, Ambani came to pay homage where the mortal remains were kept for the public.

The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries was received by Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata. Ambani also met Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

The Ambanis paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Ratan Tata.

Later, he was seen having a word with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

Ambani had also visited the Breach Candy Hospital immediately after the death of Ratan Tata late last night.

The 86-year-old Tata breathed his last at the hospital after a brief illness.

Source
PTI
