Ambedkar Jayanti Declared Public Holiday by Centre Government

New Delhi: In a historic decision, the Central Government has declared April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, as a public holiday across the country to commemorate his immense contributions to Indian society and the Constitution.

The announcement was made by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat through a post on social media platform X. He stated, “The architect of the Constitution, the one who established a new era of equality in society, our revered Baba Saheb, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji, will now have a public holiday on his birth anniversary.”

Shekhawat credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, calling him a “devoted follower of Baba Saheb” and said the move reflects the sentiments of the nation.

Government Offices to Remain Closed Nationwide

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions issued an official order confirming that all central government offices, including industrial establishments throughout India, will remain closed on April 14, 2025.

“All Ministries/Departments of Government of India may bring the above decision to the notice of all concerned,” the order read.

This marks a significant step in recognising Ambedkar’s role in shaping the nation and advancing the values of social justice, equality, and democracy.

Who Was Dr. B.R. Ambedkar?

Born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was a visionary leader, jurist, economist, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

A staunch advocate of Dalit rights and social reform, Ambedkar dedicated his life to fighting caste-based discrimination and promoting equality for all. He became the first person from a backward caste to become a lawyer and later served as India’s first Law and Justice Minister.

Ambedkar earned a doctorate, was fluent in nine languages, and left behind a legacy that continues to inspire millions. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, and his death anniversary on December 6 is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

With this decision, the government has taken a step toward reinforcing Ambedkar’s ideals and paying national homage to one of India’s greatest reformers.