Ambedkar’s Vision Made Telangana Possible: KCR Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) paid glowing tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary architect of modern India whose legacy continues to shape the nation’s future.

In a statement issued on Monday, KCR emphasized that Ambedkar’s vision laid the foundation for modern India, particularly through the inclusion of Article 3 in the Constitution — a provision that ultimately enabled the formation of Telangana as a separate state.

Ambedkar’s Vision Guided Telangana Movement: KCR

KCR highlighted that the long-standing Telangana movement succeeded within the constitutional framework envisioned by Dr. Ambedkar.

“Dr. Ambedkar’s foresight gave us the legal path through Article 3, which made Telangana a reality. His ideals of social justice, equality, and empowerment were our guiding force,” said KCR.

BRS Schemes Inspired by Ambedkar’s Ideals

Recalling the BRS government’s welfare programs, the former Chief Minister pointed out that initiatives like Dalit Bandhu were directly inspired by Ambedkar’s fight for equality and dignity for the marginalized.

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Modi, Naidu & Nitish Kumar Over Waqf Act Amendment

He added that the Telangana State Secretariat was named after Dr. Ambedkar as a symbolic tribute. Additionally, the installation of the world’s tallest 125-foot statue of Ambedkar near the Secretariat reflects the state’s commitment to honoring his legacy.

KCR Urges Congress Government to Continue Welfare Programs

KCR appealed to the current Congress-led Telangana government to continue welfare schemes initiated during his tenure with sincerity and dedication.