Amberpet All Set for Silver Jubilee: Pink Flags Soar Ahead of BRS Celebrations

Hyderabad: The BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) cadre from Amberpet constituency is fully prepared to participate in the grand Silver Jubilee celebrations to be held in Elkathurthy, Warangal district. Over 4,000 BRS leaders, workers, and supporters are expected to travel from Amberpet to the venue.

Massive Mobilization Underway

Party leaders are actively organizing transport, food, and logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth journey for attendees. Flex banners and pink flags have already transformed major areas of Amberpet into a celebration zone, painting the town in the party’s symbolic color.

Pink Flag Festival at Amberpet Crossroads

On Saturday, a vibrant Pink Flag Festival was organized at the Al-Kafe Chowrasta in Amberpet. MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, along with hundreds of BRS leaders, offered floral tributes to the statue of Jyotirao Phule and inaugurated the celebrations by hoisting the BRS flag and cutting a large cake.

Call for Massive Participation

Speaking at the event, MLA Venkatesh urged all BRS supporters to join Sunday’s public meeting and make it a historic success. “Every path should lead to Elkathurthy,” he declared, emphasizing the strength of the Amberpet BRS unit. He said the event will serve as a reminder to the Congress government that people still support BRS.

Celebrating 25 Years of Struggle and Achievement

Venkatesh highlighted BRS’s 25-year journey of fighting for Telangana’s rights and development. He credited former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for transforming Telangana across all sectors during the last decade, implementing impactful welfare and development schemes for all communities.

Public Sentiment Favors KCR’s Return

He pointed out that people have lost faith in the Congress government under Revanth Reddy, claiming it came to power with false promises. “People are now realizing the value of BRS governance and are looking forward to KCR’s return for a prosperous future,” said Venkatesh.

BRS Cadre Fully Mobilized

As the Silver Jubilee public meeting draws near, Venkatesh expressed confidence that people from all walks of life will voluntarily attend the event to hear KCR speak. He added that people have witnessed the difference between past BRS rule and current governance, and are eager to support a comeback.

Prominent Leaders Attend the Preparatory Event

Several senior BRS leaders, including Shireesha Yadav, Om Prakash Yadav, Siddharth Mudiraj, Bhupathi Lakshman, Pulijala Gelvayya, Errabolu Narasimha Reddy, and Mora Sriramulu Mudiraj, participated in the Amberpet event, energizing the cadre for the big day.