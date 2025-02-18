When Will the Amberpet Flyover be Inaugurated? GHMC Commissioner Reviews Construction Progress

Hyderabad: On Tuesday morning, GHMC Commissioner Elamabarthi conducted an inspection of the ongoing flyover construction in Amberpet. The inspection was attended by GHMC Additional Commissioner Raghuprasad, R&B EE Dharmareddy, Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner Ravikiran, Circle DC Maruthi DevaKara, and other senior officials.

The Commissioner first walked from Golnaka Church to Amberpet Makkah Hotel to review the construction work along the route. During the inspection, he observed that the road near Makkah Hotel had become narrow due to the mosque situated nearby.

Commissioner Elamabarthi suggested that discussions should be held with the mosque representatives regarding the possibility of removing part of the mosque’s wall to widen the road. He also mentioned that the issue of the cemetery near Golnaka should be addressed through further dialogue.

After reviewing the progress of the flyover construction, the Commissioner instructed officials to complete all pending work immediately and make efforts to finish the remaining tasks at the earliest. GHMC EE Ramesh, Amberpet Circle Town Planning ACP Devendra, Section Officers Kashtiya, Mahesh, Babu, AMOH Dr. Hemlata, and other officials were also present during the inspection.