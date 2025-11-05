Amberpet Kidnapping Case: Man’s First Wife Arrested as Mastermind Behind Abduction Plot

Hyderabad: The Amberpet police have uncovered shocking details in the sensational DD Colony kidnapping case, revealing that the prime conspirator behind the abduction was none other than the victim’s first wife. The woman, identified as M. Madhavilatha, along with nine accomplices, allegedly kidnapped her husband, Shyam, over disputes related to property and family neglect.

Disclosing the case details at a press conference, DCP (East Zone) Dr. B. Balaswamy said that all ten accused, including Madhavilatha, have been arrested, while four others involved in the crime are currently absconding.

According to the police, the incident occurred on October 29, when Shyam was abducted by a group of unidentified men in a car near DD Colony, Amberpet. At the time of the incident, Shyam had been called by his second wife, Fatima. Later, when she tried to reach him, an unknown woman answered his phone and informed her that it had been found in Moula Ali. Suspicious, Fatima approached the Amberpet Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Also Read: Hyderabad Shocker: Rowdy-Sheeter Attacks Youth in Broad Daylight Over Financial Dispute, Victim Critical

The police immediately registered a case and launched an investigation, analyzing CCTV footage and using technical surveillance to track the kidnappers. Their probe revealed that the abductors had dumped the rented car in Cherlapalli before fleeing. During captivity, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₹30 lakh.

Shyam managed to escape on March 31 while withdrawing money from a bank in Banjara Hills and reported the matter to the police.

Investigations later revealed that Shyam had married Madhavilatha in the United States, where the couple lived together for ten years before divorcing. They returned to Hyderabad in 2005 and continued to live together until 2022, when they separated once again. Shyam later married Fatima, his second wife, and began using the name Ali. The couple resided at Krishna Teja Residency in DD Colony.

Two months ago, Shyam reportedly sold his father’s property in Banjara Hills for ₹22 crore, which became the turning point in the case. Feeling betrayed and financially neglected, Madhavilatha allegedly orchestrated the kidnapping with the help of Durga Vinay of Patel Nagar and Katta Durga Prasad alias Sai of Ramnagar.

The group that executed the kidnapping included:

Durga Prasad of Ramnagar

of Ramnagar Katamoni Purushottam of Vidyanagar

of Vidyanagar Sandolu Naresh Kumar of Puranapool

of Puranapool Pawan Kumar of Agapura

of Agapura Narayan Rishikesh Singh of Mangalhat

of Mangalhat Pilli Vinay of Patel Nagar, Amberpet

Additionally, two women — G. Preethi (a bouncer from Kukatpally) and L. Saritha of Malakpet — rented a flat at Krishna Teja Residency two days before the abduction, to assist with the plan.

On the night of October 29, the gang intercepted Shyam and forcibly abducted him in a car from DD Colony. Police later arrested all ten suspects, while efforts are on to apprehend four others who remain at large.

The investigation was led by Amberpet Inspector T. Kiran Kumar and DI Mohammed Hafeezuddin, with Sub-Inspector G. Suresh Kumar assisting in the case.