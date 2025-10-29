Telangana

Pedda Amberpet Line Inspector Caught Red-Handed by ACB While Accepting ₹6,000 Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught red-handed Prabhu Lal, Line Inspector, Office of the Assistant Engineer (Operations), Pedda Amberpet,

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 October 2025 - 22:44
Pedda Amberpet Line Inspector Caught Red-Handed by ACB While Accepting ₹6,000 Bribe
Pedda Amberpet Line Inspector Caught Red-Handed by ACB While Accepting ₹6,000 Bribe

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught red-handed Prabhu Lal, Line Inspector, Office of the Assistant Engineer (Operations), Pedda Amberpet, Hyderabad district, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 6,000 from a complainant (at Taaza Tiffins, Bandiaguda.

According to ACB officials, the accused officer demanded the bribe for doing an official favor – releasing service numbers for electrical connections related to the installation of a sanctioned 63 KV transformer and new electricity meters at a newly constructed apartment near Sreyas College in Thattiannaram, Abdullapurmet Mandal.

Also Read: Hyderabad Horror: Young Man Stabbed to Death in Bandlaguda, Police Begin Investigation

The tainted bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused. He allegedly performed his duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage. The accused officer has been arrested and will be produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Nampally. Further investigation is underway. Complainant details are withheld for security reasons.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 October 2025 - 22:44
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button