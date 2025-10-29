Pedda Amberpet Line Inspector Caught Red-Handed by ACB While Accepting ₹6,000 Bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught red-handed Prabhu Lal, Line Inspector, Office of the Assistant Engineer (Operations), Pedda Amberpet, Hyderabad district, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 6,000 from a complainant (at Taaza Tiffins, Bandiaguda.

According to ACB officials, the accused officer demanded the bribe for doing an official favor – releasing service numbers for electrical connections related to the installation of a sanctioned 63 KV transformer and new electricity meters at a newly constructed apartment near Sreyas College in Thattiannaram, Abdullapurmet Mandal.

The tainted bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused. He allegedly performed his duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage. The accused officer has been arrested and will be produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Nampally. Further investigation is underway. Complainant details are withheld for security reasons.