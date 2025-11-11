Amberpet Police Arrest Three for Series of Two-Wheeler Thefts; 19 Vehicles Recovered

Hyderabad: The Amberpet Police of the East Zone have arrested three individuals accused of being involved in a series of automobile thefts, including the theft of a TVS XL moped reported in Prem Nagar, Amberpet, on October 7, 2025.

According to the police, the arrested persons have been identified as Sakathavarthi Sharvan (28), a vegetable vendor from Lal Darwaza, Chatrinaka; Kalia Raju (38), a labourer from Bibi Nagar; and Sakath Mukender (40), a labourer from Medchal. The case was registered under Cr. No. 445/2025 U/S 303(2) BNS.

The complaint was lodged by Gulshetty Rajashekar (45), a cook residing in Prem Nagar, Amberpet, after his TVS XL (Registration No. TG11 DTR 3055) was stolen. Acting swiftly, police examined CCTV footage from the area and identified the culprits.

Also Read: Jubilee Hills By-Election: Schools to Remain Closed on November 14 in Hyderabad and Bihar

Background and Motive

Investigations revealed that the main accused, Sharvan, was previously arrested in theft-related cases by the Afzalgunj and Balanagar police stations. After his release from prison, he shifted to Beerappagadda and resumed his vegetable business. During this time, he befriended Raju and Mukender, who were also involved in criminal activities, including property offences in Malkajgiri and Kushaiguda.

Struggling with financial issues, the trio conspired to steal TVS XL mopeds, reasoning that the victims of such low-cost vehicles might not file complaints. Under their plan, Sharvan would steal the vehicles, while Raju and Mukender were responsible for selling them.

From April 2025 to early November 2025, the gang allegedly stole 19 TVS XL mopeds from various locations across Hyderabad, including Amberpet, Kachiguda, Chatrinaka, Uppal, Neredmet, Shamirpet, Kushaiguda, and Alwal. Police have since recovered all 19 stolen vehicles.

The arrests were made under the supervision of B. Bala Swamy, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, along with J. Narasaiah, Additional DCP, and Harish Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kachiguda Division. The investigation was led by Inspector T. Kiran Kumar and Detective Inspector Mohd Hafeezuddin, assisted by the Amberpet Crime Team comprising Bharath, Sridhar, Sudheer, and Vamshi.

Police officials commended the team for their swift action and urged citizens to remain vigilant about vehicle security.