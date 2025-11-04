Amberpet Police Bust Kidnap-for-Ransom Plot Masterminded by Victim’s Wife; 10 Arrested

Hyderabad: In a sensational turn of events, the Amberpet Police cracked a shocking kidnap-for-ransom case in which a woman allegedly plotted the abduction of her own husband to seize his property and extort money. Police arrested 10 people, including the wife of the victim, within days of the incident.

The case, registered under Cr. No. 503/2025 U/S 140(2), 111 r/w 3(5) BNS, came to light on October 29, 2025, when a woman named Fatima filed a complaint stating that her husband Mantri Shyam, a resident of DD Colony, had gone missing and was suspected to have been kidnapped.

A special investigation team swung into action immediately. After a rigorous search operation, police traced the victim on October 31 near Banjara Hills, where he had managed to escape from his captors.

Also Read: Begumpet Police Crack Dacoity Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Five Including Minor

Upon questioning, the victim made a startling revelation — his wife, M. Madhavi Latha (51), was the mastermind behind the abduction. She had allegedly conspired with others to kidnap him, extort a ransom, and eventually gain control over his property. Investigations revealed that Madhavi Latha had promised ₹1 crore to the gang members in exchange for carrying out the abduction and possibly eliminating her husband if necessary.

The Conspiracy Unfolds

Police investigations revealed that Madhavi Latha held multiple meetings with Vundy Durga Vinay (32) and Katta Durga Prasad alias Sai (32) at Bandlaguda and GVK Mall, Banjara Hills to plan the crime. The duo later brought in seven others — Katamoni Purushotham, Sandolu Naresh Kumar alias Nani, G. Preethi, L. Saritha, Khoshakolu Pavan Kumar, Narayana Rishikesh Singh, and Pilli Vinay — to execute the abduction.

On October 29, the gang intercepted Shyam near his residence in DD Colony and forcibly took him to Vijayawada. There, they demanded a ₹10 lakh ransom, threatening him with dire consequences. Two days later, the kidnappers brought him back to Hyderabad to collect the ransom — but the plan fell apart when Shyam managed to escape and alert the police.

The Arrests and Seizures

Following his escape, police tracked down and arrested all ten accused within hours. Among those arrested were:

A1: M. Madhavi Latha, 51, Bandlaguda Jagir

M. Madhavi Latha, 51, Bandlaguda Jagir A2: Vundy Durga Vinay, 32, Patelnagar, Amberpet

Vundy Durga Vinay, 32, Patelnagar, Amberpet A3: Katta Durga Prasad alias Sai, 32, Ramnagar

Katta Durga Prasad alias Sai, 32, Ramnagar A4: Katamoni Purushotham, 31, Vidyanagar

Katamoni Purushotham, 31, Vidyanagar A5: Sandolu Naresh Kumar alias Nani, 29, Purana Pul

Sandolu Naresh Kumar alias Nani, 29, Purana Pul A6: G. Preethi, 34, Kukatpally

G. Preethi, 34, Kukatpally A7: L. Saritha, 32, Malakpet

L. Saritha, 32, Malakpet A8: Khoshakolu Pavan Kumar, 25, Agapura

Khoshakolu Pavan Kumar, 25, Agapura A9: Narayana Rishikesh Singh, 23, Mangalhat

Narayana Rishikesh Singh, 23, Mangalhat A10: Pilli Vinay, 29, Patelnagar, Amberpet

Police seized three cars (Ertiga, Creta, Fronx), two Activa scooters, six mobile phones, and other incriminating material used in the abduction.

Police Statement

Amberpet Police officials stated that the operation was carried out swiftly after piecing together digital evidence and eyewitness accounts. “This case stands out not just for its criminal nature but for the betrayal at its core — a wife plotting against her own husband for money and property,” an officer remarked.

The accused have been booked and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to determine if more individuals were involved or if similar plots were being planned by the gang.