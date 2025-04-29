Ambuja Cements Records Highest-Ever PAT of ₹5,158 Crore in FY25

Ahmedabad: Ambuja Cements, a key player in the Adani Group’s portfolio, reported a record Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹5,158 crore in FY25, marking a 9% annual growth, the highest in its history.

Crosses 100 MTPA Capacity, Becomes 9th Largest Cement Company Globally

With this achievement, Ambuja Cements has now crossed the 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) mark in production capacity, making it the ninth-largest cement company in the world.

Annual Revenue and Volume Reach All-Time High

The company posted its highest-ever annual revenue of ₹35,045 crore, a 6% year-on-year (YoY) growth, and delivered an annual volume of 65.2 million tonnes, up 10% from last year.

Standalone PAT Soars 75%; Quarterly EBITDA Hits Record

On a standalone basis, PAT surged 75% to ₹929 crore in Q4. The company also achieved its highest-ever EBITDA in a quarter, standing at ₹1,868 crore, a 10% YoY increase.

Strong Operational KPIs and Synergies Drive Growth

Ambuja’s performance was powered by strong operational key performance indicators (KPIs), volume growth, value extraction from acquired assets, and synergies with Adani Group companies. Enhanced cost leadership further contributed to the robust results.

Strategic Expansion Towards 140 MTPA by FY28

Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO, said:

“Crossing 100 MTPA is a historic milestone. With ongoing expansions across India, we are on track to reach 118 MTPA by FY26 and 140 MTPA by FY28. This growth aligns with India’s infrastructure needs and ambitions to become a $10 trillion economy.”

Key Project Highlights: Brownfield Expansion and Renewable Energy Push

Commissioned 2.4 MTPA brownfield GU expansion at Farakka (West Bengal)

at Debottlenecking added 0.5 MTPA capacity across various plants

across various plants Commissioned 299 MW of renewable energy out of the planned 1,000 MW (targeting full rollout by June 2026)

Cost Efficiency and Logistics Optimization

The company also cut logistics costs by 2%, bringing them down to ₹1,238 per tonne through enhanced operational efficiencies.

Strategic Acquisition and Strong Liquidity

Ambuja Cements acquired Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) in October last year for an equity value of ₹8,100 crore.

As of FY25-end, cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹10,125 crore, setting the stage for accelerated future growth.