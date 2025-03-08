Ameenpur Women’s Hostel Scandal: Hidden Cameras Found in Phone Chargers

Sangareddy: A shocking discovery was made at a women’s hostel in Ameenpur Municipality, Sangareddy district, when several hidden cameras were found in different areas of the premises.

The discovery has left the hostel inmates in shock, prompting immediate action by the Ameenpur police.

Hidden Cameras Found in Mobile Chargers at Women’s Hostel

The incident occurred when one of the women residing at the Mythri Villas women’s hostel in Ameenpur found a hidden camera disguised as a mobile phone charger. Alarmed by the discovery, the hostel inmates reported the matter to the Ameenpur police. Upon further inspection, several more hidden cameras were found throughout the hostel, sparking widespread concern among the residents.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Police Investigate the Owner and the Hostel Premises

The accused, identified as Bandaru Parameshwar, was running the women’s hostel at Mythri Villas. The Ameenpur police have taken Parameshwar into custody for questioning. Preliminary investigations revealed that the cameras were concealed in mobile chargers, and police have begun reviewing footage from the seized cameras.

The police are conducting a thorough search of the hostel, including bathrooms and other private spaces, to determine if additional cameras were installed. Authorities are focusing on uncovering the full extent of the incident, including any potential misuse of the footage.

Also Read: Telangana Premier Energies to Boost Local Economy with New Investment Plans

Concerns Over Privacy and Security

The discovery of hidden cameras has raised serious privacy concerns among the hostel residents. The students expressed their distress over the violation of their privacy and have urged the authorities to ensure such incidents do not happen in the future.

Investigating the Intentions of the Accused

The Ameenpur police are working to understand the intentions behind placing the hidden cameras and whether any of the footage was shared or used maliciously. Investigators are examining the footage to determine if any unauthorized individuals had access to the recordings.

Legal Action and Future Safeguards

The authorities have assured that strict legal action will be taken against the accused, and the investigation is ongoing. The police are also emphasizing the need for stronger regulations and security measures in women’s hostels to protect the privacy and safety of all residents.