Amelia Kerr, Matt Henry Shine at 2025 New Zealand Cricket Awards

New Delhi: Star leg-spinning all-rounder Amelia Kerr and pace bowler Matt Henry bagged the top accolades at the 2025 New Zealand Cricket Awards held on Wednesday. Amelia created history by clinching the Debbie Hockley Medal for the third year in a row, while Henry earned the prestigious Sir Richard Hadlee Medal.

A Stellar 2024 Season for Amelia Kerr

Amelia’s success follows a remarkable 2024, where she was named both Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament during New Zealand’s victorious Women’s T20 World Cup campaign. She also won the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, along with the title of ICC Women’s T20I Player of the Year.

At the domestic awards, Amelia added further honours to her name:

Women’s ODI Player of the Year

Women’s T20I Player of the Year

Super Smash Women’s Player of the Year, with 441 runs and 15 wickets

“Melie’s consistency, skill, and passion for the game are an inspiration to us all,” said Debbie Hockley, after presenting the medal.

Matt Henry Secures Sir Richard Hadlee Medal

Matt Henry had an equally impressive season, collecting the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal following impactful performances across formats. His Test Player of the Year award came after picking 25 wickets at an average of 20.08 in five Tests, including a memorable eight-wicket haul in Bengaluru during New Zealand’s 3-0 series win against India.

Henry also received:

Men’s ODI Player of the Year (24 wickets at 15.50)

(24 wickets at 15.50) Winsor Cup for First-Class Bowling (28 wickets at 21.5)

“Matt’s match-defining contributions in high-stakes matches underscored his status as the season’s most influential bowler,” noted the award panel.

Jacob Duffy, Kane Williamson Also Recognised

Jacob Duffy , now the top-ranked men’s T20I bowler , earned Men’s T20I Player of the Year for his 21 wickets at 9.71.

, now the , earned for his 21 wickets at 9.71. Kane Williamson was honoured with the Redpath Cup for best men’s first-class batting due to his trademark consistency.

Full List of Other Award Winners