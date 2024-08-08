Amid breast cancer battle, Hina Khan pens emotional tribute for father

Mumbai: On the birth anniversary of her father, actress Hina Khan shared a heart-touching video remembering her dad, and wishing for his ‘one hug’.

Hina, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Stage 3 breast cancer, took to Instagram Stories, where she has 20.2 million followers, and shared a video with the tagline: “Papa I can handle every situation, but when I remember you, I am unable to control myself.”

Sharing the video, Hina wrote: “8th August… Happy birthday dad… just one hug dad, just one hug”, followed by a crying face and broken heart emojis.

Hina, who is best known for her role as Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has been part of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She has also been part of the movies like ‘Hacked’, ‘Wishlist’, and the short film titled ‘Smartphone’.

The actress has starred in music videos as well, such as ‘Bhasoodi’, ‘Raanjhana’, ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’, ‘Patthar Wargi’, ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’, ‘Main Bhi Barbaad’, ‘Mohabbat Hai’, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’, and the recent track by Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt — ‘Halki Halki Si’.

Recently, Hina made her Punjabi film debut with ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ alongside Gippy Grewal.

The 36-year-old actress has ‘Country of Blind’ in the pipeline.

On the personal front, Hina is dating Rocky Jaiswal, the supervising producer of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.