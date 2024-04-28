Hyderabad

Amid row, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs reservations

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh Parivar never opposed reservations extended to certain groups.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Amid row, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs reservations
Amid row, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs reservations

Hyderabad: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh Parivar never opposed reservations extended to certain groups.

Related Stories
RSS to focus on non-Hindu groups to expand base
Maharashtra CM to Solicit Public Opinion on Caste Census
‘India a Hindu Rashtra’: Sizeable citizens accept this fact, says Mohan Bhagwat
BJP guided by RSS has long-term plan to destroy India’s culture, traditions: Rahul
RSS man heading Congress in Telangana: KTR

Addressing a programme at an educational institution, Bhagwat said the Sangh is of the opinion that the reservations should be extended as long as they are needed.

Bhagwat’s reiteration came in the wake of a war of words taking place between BJP and Congress over reservations.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat last year in Nagpur said that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society.

Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he had said.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button