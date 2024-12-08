Amidst Abhishek and Aishwarya’s separation rumours, Big B slams ‘fools’ who make assumptions

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who currently hosts the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, has slammed those who revel in the rumours of her son Abhishek Bachchan’s separation from the latter’s wife Aishwarya Rai.

On Sunday, the senior actor took to his blog, and penned a long note, as he wrote in Hindi, “There is no shortage of fools and dim-witted people in this world; They try to hide their own misdeeds by writing about others”.

He further mentioned, “Idiots and those with limited brain – never a dearth of such in this World ; they make and print their own imbecile fakes each day to hide their own personal, brainless, half witted deficiencies”.

He also took to his X, and posted, “T 5216 – People, who find their own meaning in every word, hide the misfortune of their personal life”.

This is the second instance of Big B’s social media outburst. Earlier, the veteran actor took to his X and wrote, “Chup (quiet)” followed by an angry emoji. While the netizens wondered what could be the reason behind the post, some users on the Internet felt that it could be Big B’s reaction to the speculations around the separation between his son Abhishek Bachchan, and the latter’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Other users made light of the post as they asked if Big B is asking his wife Jaya Bachchan to keep mum in front of the media given how she treats the media at events.

Of late, the rumours around Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce have grabbed headlines. Rumours around Abhishek’s entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of their streaming movie ‘Dasvi’ have also been doing rounds.

The rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s separation started doing rounds since last year when it was reported in the media that Aishwarya has left the Bachchan family’s house, and has been living separately.

However, at the time, Aishwarya attended the premier of the streaming movie ‘The Archies’ which marked the debut of Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the event, last year, Aishwarya was seen in good spirits with the Bachchan family.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 after dating for a couple of years. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011, 4 years after their marriage.