Mohammad Amir Expresses Interest in IPL, Hopes to Play for RCB with Virat Kohli in 2026

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has expressed his desire to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and aims to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to share the dressing room with Virat Kohli. Amir, who has often praised Kohli’s batting abilities, revealed his preference while speaking on the Haarna Mana Hai show.

Amir’s Admiration for Kohli and RCB

During the conversation, Amir stated,

“By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, why not? I would love to play for RCB, as it is my favorite team.”

The left-arm pacer recalled Kohli’s admiration for his bowling skills and mentioned how the Indian star once gifted him a bat, which he cherished.

Amir’s International Career and T20 Experience

The 32-year-old pacer retired from international cricket for the second time in December 2024 after making a brief comeback ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Amir previously retired from Test cricket in 2019 and had initially quit international cricket in December 2020.

Having played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is, Amir has vast experience in franchise cricket and continues to feature in global leagues. His impressive career includes:

119 wickets in Tests

81 wickets in ODIs

71 wickets in T20Is

Part of Pakistan’s 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy-winning teams

Will Pakistani Players Return to IPL?

Pakistani cricketers last featured in the IPL 2008 season, after which they were barred due to political tensions. However, with Amir showing interest, speculation arises about whether Pakistani players might get a chance in future IPL editions.

As of now, Amir remains hopeful for an IPL opportunity, particularly with RCB, where he wishes to play alongside Virat Kohli once again.