National
Amit Shah appeals to citizen to participate ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to people to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said it has evolved into a national movement awakening the basic unity in every Indian.
Shah said citizens should hoist the national flag at their houses, take a selfie with it and upload the picture on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website: harghartiranga.Com.
“PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s #HarGharTiranga campaign has evolved into a national movement over the last two years, awakening the basic unity in every Indian across the length and breadth of the nation. I appeal to all citizens to bolster this movement further and participate in it with the same enthusiasm again,” he wrote on X.