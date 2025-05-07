Amit Shah Calls Meet of CMs, DGPs, Chief Secys of States Bordering Pakistan, Nepal

New Delhi: In the wake of India’s retaliatory airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for an urgent high-level meeting with states bordering Pakistan and Nepal.

Meeting Involves Top Officials of Border States

The meeting, scheduled to take place via video conferencing, will be attended by Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries, and Directors General of Police (DGPs) of the following states and union territories:

Jammu and Kashmir

Punjab

Rajasthan

Gujarat

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Sikkim

West Bengal

Ladakh (represented by the Lieutenant Governor)

According to official sources, the objective is to review border security and ensure high alertness in light of rising tensions post-strike.

Security Forces Put on High Alert

Home Minister Shah has already issued orders to recall all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel currently on leave, reinforcing the security apparatus across vulnerable regions.

Top security officials have also been directed to remain on high alert and intensify surveillance and coordination across borders to prevent any retaliatory action or infiltration attempts.

‘Operation Sindoor’: India’s Response to Pahalgam Attack

Referring to the precision strikes as “Bharat’s strong response” to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, which claimed 26 innocent lives, Amit Shah stated that the Modi government is determined to retaliate strongly against any attack on the nation.

He reiterated that India remains steadfast in its mission to eliminate terrorism at its roots, and warned that any aggression would be met with a decisive response.

National Preparedness in Focus

This meeting highlights the Centre’s proactive stance in ensuring inter-state coordination and preparedness amid an evolving security scenario. With rising cross-border tensions, the government aims to tighten border security and prevent any attempts to destabilize internal peace.

The Home Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely, with further briefings expected in the coming days.