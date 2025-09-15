Amit Shah dedicates Veer Savarkar Sports Complex to the nation

New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Narangpura, Ahmedabad, on Sunday. Built at a cost of Rs 825 crore, the state-of-the-art facility was dedicated to the nation as part of efforts to develop world-class sports infrastructure in Gujarat and work towards the vision of hosting the 2036 Olympics.

The ceremony was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi, Mayor Pratibha Jain, along with MPs, MLAs, officials, athletes, coaches and sports representatives. Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah said sports are the “soul of India” and emphasised that, with its young population, the country must aim for excellence in the field.

Also Read: Trump condemns murder of Indian man in Texas, promises justice

He highlighted reforms introduced in the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including modern infrastructure, advanced training, transparent selection processes, and greater opportunities for athletes to perform at international levels. The Home Minister recalled Veer Savarkar’s legacy, noting that the revolutionary was an accomplished swimmer who once leapt from a steamboat to escape British custody. He said naming the complex after Savarkar honours his courage and sacrifice, adding that athletes competing at the facility would be inspired to win medals for the country.

He also underlined Ahmedabad’s emergence as a sports hub, with major facilities such as the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, and now the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex. He pointed out that the sports budget has risen from Rs 1,643 crore a decade ago to Rs 5,300 crore, with initiatives like Khelo India expanding opportunities for athletes.

The new National Sports Policy, he added, rests on five pillars, including mass participation and global competitiveness. According to Shah, India has made significant gains in international competitions. From 1947 to 2012, the country won 20 Olympic medals, while in the past eight years alone, it secured 15. In the Paralympics, the medal count rose from 8 to 52, while in the Deaflympics it increased from 2 to 22.

He announced that Ahmedabad would host international competitions for police and fire personnel in 2029, with approval for the 2030 Commonwealth Games expected soon, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing the 2036 Olympics to the city. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed gratitude for the project’s approval, describing it as a “new era” for sports in Gujarat. He noted that the state’s sports budget now stands at Rs 486 crore, with 23 operational complexes across 21 districts.

Patel highlighted upcoming projects such as the 233-acre Sardar Patel Sports Enclave and a Para Athlete High-Performance Center, affirming Gujarat’s readiness to host major global tournaments. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the inauguration of the nation’s largest sports complex as a proud moment, saying it would play a key role in realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat.” Minister of State Harsh Sanghavi noted that the complex had already hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship and would soon stage the Asian Aquatics Competition.

Equipped with an Aquatics Stadium, a Sports Center of Excellence, an Indoor Multi-Sports Arena, Outdoor Courts, a Community Sports Center, and a Fit India Zone, the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex offers opportunities for training, coaching, fitness, and yoga for both athletes and citizens.