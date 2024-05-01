Amit Shah doctored video: Telangana CM’s lawyer appears before Delhi Police

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s lawyer appeared before the Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with a case involving a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech.

The Delhi Police had served Reddy a notice under section 160/91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure after the video was allegedly shared by his X handle.

Reddy’s lawyer Saumya Gupta told the media that the handle through which the video was shared did not belong to Reddy.

“That account is not owned by Telangana CM,” Gupta said after meeting the Delhi Police’s investigating officer at IFSO office in Dwarka.

According to a police source, if a person is served notice under section 160/91 of the CrPC, the person can either make a physical appearance before the IO or can send a legal representative.