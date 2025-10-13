Amit Shah inaugurates; lays foundation stone of development works worth Rs 9,315 crore in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jaipur on Monday, marking his third visit to Rajasthan in the last three months. During his visit, he inaugurated a state-level exhibition on three new criminal laws at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

The exhibition commemorates the upcoming implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which came into force on July 1, 2024.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, and several cabinet ministers attended the event.

HM Shah also flagged off a Forensic Science Lab (FSL) van, patrol scooters, and bikes dedicated to enhancing women’s safety.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to modern policing, Shah inaugurated a technology-based session on enhancing law enforcement through digital tools. The newly launched scooters and bikes are aimed at empowering women police officers and strengthening urban safety.

Shah also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 4 lakh crore, based on investment proposals received under the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024.

Additionally, development projects worth Rs 9,300 crore were launched across sectors, including roads, infrastructure, and public welfare. As part of the event, the government launched registration for the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which offers 150 units of free electricity to households.

A digital transfer of Rs 260 crore in uniform assistance for students and a Rs 364 crore subsidy for milk producers in the state were also announced.

Shah, in a post on X, said in Hindi (loosely translated), “Groundbreaking of investment proposals worth ₹4 lakh crore in Rajasthan, inauguration-foundation stone laying of development works worth ₹9,315 crore.”

This is third visit of Shah since April this year. On April 6, he addressed a public meeting in Pawta, Kotputli, while on July 17, he inaugurated the Cooperative Conference in Jaipur, and on September 21, he laid the foundation stone for Parsmal Bohra Smriti Mahavidyalaya in Jodhpur.