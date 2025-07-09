Amit Shah Says He Will Study Vedas and Do Natural Farming After Retirement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah revealed his post-retirement plans during a ‘Sahkar Samvaad’ interaction on Wednesday. Speaking to women cooperative members from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other states, Shah stated that after his political career, he will dedicate his life to studying ancient Indian scriptures and sustainable farming.

“Will Dedicate My Life to Vedas and Natural Farming,” Says Amit Shah

“I have decided that after retirement, I will dedicate the rest of my life to studying the Vedas, Upanishads, and natural farming,” Shah said during the event organized to mark the 4th Foundation Day of the Ministry of Cooperation in Anand, Gujarat — popularly known as the Milk Capital of India.

Cooperative Sector Strengthening Rural Economy: Shah’s Office

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah’s office highlighted the government’s efforts to uplift the cooperative sector, stating:

“The Ministry of Cooperation is strengthening the country’s economy along with the rural economy by empowering farmers, in line with Modi ji’s vision of ‘Prosperity through Cooperation.’”

The statement also emphasized the role of cooperatives in promoting women’s self-reliance across India.

Amit Shah to Chair Eastern Zonal Council Meeting in Ranchi on July 10

Shah is set to chair the Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on July 10, where nearly 70 representatives from Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal will participate.

The Eastern Zonal Council is one of five regional councils established under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, and is chaired by the Union Home Minister, with chief ministers and administrators of the member states as attendees.

Security Tightened in Ranchi Ahead of Amit Shah’s Arrival

In preparation for Shah’s visit, security measures have been intensified in the Jharkhand capital. He is expected to arrive in Ranchi on Wednesday evening, according to PTI reports.

Shah Expresses Grief Over Vadodara Bridge Collapse

Amit Shah also expressed deep sorrow over the Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara district, Gujarat, which claimed the lives of nine people.

In a statement on X, Shah confirmed that NDRF teams had reached the site and were actively involved in rescue and relief operations.