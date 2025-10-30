Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for insulting PM Modi, says Bihar will give befitting reply

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhathi Maiya, and said the people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the Congress and the Grand Alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally in Lakhisarai in support of BJP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi, your workers insulted PM Modi’s mother, and you used abusive language against Prime Minister Modi, and now you have insulted Chhathi Maiya. This is Bihar, and the people here will give you and the Grand Alliance a fitting response on November 6 and 11. When the ballot boxes are opened on November 14, the alliance will be wiped out.”

His comments came as LoP Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Wednesday, had launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Modi and criticised his symbolic ‘Yamuna bath’ during Chhath Puja, calling it a staged photo opportunity. “There was no Yamuna ji there — just a pond filled with clean water for Modi ji. Clean water was brought through pipes for his photo-op, while the real India bathes in polluted water,” LoP Gandhi had said.

The Home Minister also launched a sharp attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Congress party, accusing them of presiding over an era of jungle raj and corruption.

“Before 2005, the whole of Bihar was gripped by jungle raj. All industries, businesses, and trading had shut down; only one business was thriving — kidnapping and ransom. Heinous crimes and murders were rampant under Lalu and Rabri’s rule,” Shah said.

He credited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for transforming Bihar after taking charge in 2005.

“When you handed over the governance of Bihar to Nitish Kumar, he ended the jungle raj and started a new era of development. This time again, form an NDA government. The foundation that PM Modi and Nitish Kumar have laid, our government will build a grand structure upon that foundation,” Shah said.

Accusing the Opposition for corruption, Shah alleged that both the RJD and Congress were involved in large-scale scams.

“Lalu and Rabri committed scams in Bihar. The Congress committed corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore in 10 years. These people cannot do any good for Bihar,” he said.

Shah contrasted the alleged corruption of the Opposition with what he called the clean governance of the NDA.

“Nitish Kumar has been in power for 20 years and Narendra Modi for 11 years, and neither has been accused of even a penny’s worth of corruption. Every rupee is spent for the welfare of the poor,” he said.

Highlighting women’s empowerment, Shah said that PM Modi’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched in response to the killings of tourists in Pahalgam, symbolized respect for the country’s women.

“The vermilion of Lakhisarai is not just vermilion; it is a symbol of the good fortune of our mothers and sisters. By naming the operation ‘Operation Sindoor,’ PM Modi has enhanced the respect of women across the world,” he said.

Calling upon voters to support the NDA, Shah urged them to view their vote as one for Bihar’s continued development.

“Voting in Lakhisarai is on November 6. When you press the button on the lotus and arrow symbols, remember — your vote is not just for an MLA or a minister. Every vote is for developing Bihar under Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi and for ending the rule of lawlessness,” Shah said.