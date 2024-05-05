Telangana

Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Telugu states today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday in support of the BJP candidates for the upcoming elections.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Telugu states today
Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Telugu states today

Hyderabad/Amaravati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday in support of the BJP candidates for the upcoming elections.

Related Stories
Shah Scheduled to Unveil Brahmaputra Riverfront Beautification Project on January 20th
Tej Pratap Yadav Suggests Lav-Kush Arrow May Only Affect BJP
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Sonia Gandhi Extended Invitation to Contest Lok Sabha Seat from Telangana

According to a release from BJP Telangana unit, Shah would be addressing three separate rallies at Sirpur Kagaznagar, Nizamabad and Hyderabad.

A release from AP BJP wing said the senior BJP leader would attend a public rally at Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh this morning, where he would share the dias with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take part in a rally at Jammalamadugu and Adoni in Andhra Pradesh, the AP BJP sources said.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button