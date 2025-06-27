Amit Shah to Launch Nizamabad Turmeric Board Headquarters on June 29

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Nizamabad, Telangana on June 29, 2025. As part of his official visit, Shah will land at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad at around 1 PM, and from there, he will proceed directly to Nizamabad.

Inauguration of Nizamabad Turmeric Board Headquarters

One of the key highlights of the visit will be the inauguration of the Turmeric Board headquarters in Nizamabad. The formation of the Turmeric Board has been a long-standing demand of turmeric farmers in the region, and the inauguration marks a major milestone for the agricultural sector in Telangana, especially for turmeric cultivation and export.

Also Read: Andhra Woman Dies as Electric Scooty Battery Explodes During Charging

Tribute to Senior BJP Leader Dharmapuri Srinivas

During his visit, Amit Shah will also unveil a statue of late BJP senior leader Dharmapuri Srinivas, who was a prominent political figure and contributed significantly to the party’s growth in Telangana. The ceremony is expected to draw large crowds of party workers and supporters from across the state.

BJP Strengthens Security and Preparations

In light of Amit Shah’s visit, the BJP has made extensive arrangements for security and logistics. Senior party officials have been actively involved in coordinating the events and ensuring that the visit goes smoothly. Local authorities are also cooperating with central forces to provide tight security during Shah’s visit.

Political Significance Ahead of Upcoming Elections

Amit Shah’s visit is being viewed as politically significant, especially ahead of the local body elections in Telangana. With the Turmeric Board seen as a key promise fulfilled by the BJP, the inauguration is expected to energize the party cadre and strengthen its rural outreach in the region.