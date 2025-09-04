Amit Shah’s Visit to Hyderabad Cancelled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed visit to Hyderabad was cancelled at the last minute. He was expected to attend the Ganesh immersion ceremony on September 6, and a program was also scheduled.

However, due to the upcoming Vice President election, Amit Shah had to participate in the party’s special campaign program with MPs, prompting the cancellation of his Hyderabad visit.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post due to ill health, and as a result, the election schedule for the new Vice President has been fixed for September 9. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has been nominated by the NDA, while the opposition has fielded former Supreme Court judge Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy.

Experts say CP Radhakrishnan has a strong chance of winning. Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy is touring various states for campaigning. A total of 786 Electoral College members will cast their votes, and the results will be declared on the evening of September 9.