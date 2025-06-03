Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan Celebrate 52 Years of Marriage

Mumbai: Bollywood’s iconic couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, are celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary today. The legendary duo tied the knot on June 3, 1973, in a private ceremony held in Mumbai, and have since become one of the most beloved and enduring couples in Indian cinema.

A Timeless Love Story

Amitabh and Jaya first met at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Their professional collaboration began in the early 1970s with films like Bansi Birju and Ek Nazar, where their on-screen chemistry quickly turned into real-life affection. Their bond grew stronger during the making of the hit film Zanjeer (1973), a turning point in both their careers and personal lives.

After Zanjeer’s massive success, Amitabh planned a vacation to London with friends, including Jaya. However, his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, advised that they should marry before going on a holiday together. The couple agreed and got married on June 3, 1973, in a simple ceremony attended by only five guests.

On-Screen and Off-Screen Chemistry

Over the years, Amitabh and Jaya have delivered numerous iconic films together, including:

Zanjeer

Abhimaan

Chupke Chupke

Sholay

Silsila

Mili

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Their on-screen pair remains one of the most celebrated in Bollywood history.

A Legacy of Love and Togetherness

Despite the ups and downs of life in the spotlight, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have stood by each other, building a strong family foundation. Today, they live a happy and prosperous life with their children and grandchildren. Old photographs of the couple often go viral on social media, reminding fans of their golden journey through Indian cinema.

The couple’s unwavering commitment to each other continues to inspire millions. As they mark 52 years of marital bliss, fans across the country are celebrating their favorite Bollywood couple.