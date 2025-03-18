Amitabh Bachchan Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity in a Single Year – Guess the Amount!

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to dominate the entertainment industry, even at the age of 85. With an ever-growing income, he has now earned the title of India’s highest tax-paying celebrity for the 2024-25 financial year.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Massive Earnings and Tax Contribution

According to reports, Big B earned a staggering ₹350 crore this financial year. As a responsible citizen, he has paid ₹120 crore in annual tax, making him the highest tax-paying actor in India.

In the previous year, Shah Rukh Khan held the top spot by paying ₹92 crore in taxes. However, Amitabh Bachchan has now surpassed this record. On March 15, 2025, he made his final advance tax payment of ₹52.50 crore, which is said to be the highest tax payment in Indian cinema history.

Big B’s Revenue Sources: Films, Endorsements, and Reality Shows