Amitabh Bachchan Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity in a Single Year – Guess the Amount!
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to dominate the entertainment industry, even at the age of 85. With an ever-growing income, he has now earned the title of India’s highest tax-paying celebrity for the 2024-25 financial year.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Massive Earnings and Tax Contribution
According to reports, Big B earned a staggering ₹350 crore this financial year. As a responsible citizen, he has paid ₹120 crore in annual tax, making him the highest tax-paying actor in India.
In the previous year, Shah Rukh Khan held the top spot by paying ₹92 crore in taxes. However, Amitabh Bachchan has now surpassed this record. On March 15, 2025, he made his final advance tax payment of ₹52.50 crore, which is said to be the highest tax payment in Indian cinema history.
Big B’s Revenue Sources: Films, Endorsements, and Reality Shows
- Amitabh Bachchan is a highly sought-after brand ambassador, reportedly charging ₹5-10 crore per endorsement.
- He recently received critical acclaim for his role as Ashwatthama in Prabhas’ “Kalki 2898 AD” and will also be part of Kalki 2.
- Apart from films, he is actively involved in reality shows and commercial advertisements, further contributing to his massive earnings.