Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates India’s Victory: ‘No More Third World Tag, We Are the Go-To Nation’

Mumbai: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan expressed immense pride and joy following India’s dramatic four-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The iconic actor took to his blog to congratulate the Indian cricket team for their remarkable performance, praising their calm and confident gameplay.

Amitabh Bachchan Applauds Team India’s Confident Gameplay

In his heartfelt blog post, Bachchan celebrated the Indian cricket team’s focused approach, highlighting their ability to execute their game plan without showing any signs of anxiety or nervousness.

He wrote, “A cool calm collected play… no facial giveaways of resolve or anxiousness… just a most confident unobtrusive planned execution play.” Bachchan emphasized how the team’s composed performance stood out, marking a significant achievement on the global cricketing stage.

India’s Global Respect: A Journey of Progress

Reflecting on the significance of the win, Bachchan remarked on the respect India has earned in the eyes of the world. He noted the transformation of India into a respected global powerhouse, now regarded as a nation that can and will achieve greatness.

“This is INDIA now in the eyes of the World… a respect of achievement… a recognition of India can do it… an acceptance that India will do it,” Bachchan wrote.

The actor also touched on the nation’s remarkable journey over the past 78 years, contrasting India’s modern-day achievements with its history of foreign invasions and oppression. He declared, “No more the insinuated ‘3rd World’ tag… no more the ‘other’ World in superiority… we are the pride, we are the promise, we are the ‘go to’ nation.”

India’s Rise Since Independence: A Proud Moment

Bachchan took a moment to reflect on India’s progress since gaining independence 78 years ago. He asked, “How many other nations have achieved what INDIA has in 78 years of Independence?” In his eyes, India’s ascent on the global stage is nothing short of remarkable, a testament to the resilience and determination of the Indian people.

“Ravaged, looted, and ruled by invaders over hundreds of years… BUT in 78 years, of our fighting INDEPENDENCE… teaching a lesson to the rest,” he wrote.

India’s Winning Streak: Fourth ICC Final Appearance in Two Years

This victory marks India’s fourth appearance in the ICC finals in the past two years, with the team securing their second Champions Trophy title. Their first win came in 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka), followed by a second title in 2013. This win also comes after India lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup, further solidifying their position as a dominant force in world cricket.

In conclusion, Bachchan expressed his pride in India’s accomplishments, offering his heartfelt congratulations to Team India for their outstanding victory.