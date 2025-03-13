Amitabh Bachchan Confirms Hosting 17th Season of ‘KBC’

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has officially confirmed his return as the host for the upcoming 17th season of the popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). This announcement comes after widespread speculation about his possible departure from the show.

Emotional Video Announcement

On March 12, the makers of KBC released a heartfelt video featuring Amitabh Bachchan, where he bid an emotional farewell to fans while reassuring them, “I will see you in the next season.”

In the video, Big B expressed his gratitude, reflecting on his journey with the show:

“At the start of every phase, there is a thought that comes to mind: after so many years, will I still be able to see that love, that togetherness, that warmth in everyone’s eyes or not? And by the end of each phase, the truth becomes that this journey, this stage, and everything I have received has been far more than I ever wished for, and it continues to come to me. Our hope is that this desire remains the same and never fades.”

A Message of Hope and Encouragement

The 82-year-old actor shared a heartfelt message, saying:

“As I bid farewell, I just want to say that if our efforts have even slightly touched someone’s life or if the words spoken here have ignited hope in any way, then I will consider our 25-year-long journey truly successful. So, ladies and gentlemen, I will see you in the next season.

Keep believing in your hard work, keep your dreams alive. Don’t stop, don’t bow down. You are valuable just the way you are, dear to me, and my own. Until we meet again, this is Amitabh Bachchan, signing off from this season with my final words—Shubh Ratri.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, starring alongside superstar Rajinikanth.