Amitabh Bachchan finally clears suspense on ‘Time to go’ post

Amitabh Bachchan’s Mysterious Tweet Sparks Speculation

Mumbai: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently left his fans puzzled with a cryptic tweet that simply read, “Time to go.” The post quickly went viral, sparking rumors about his retirement from films and the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Big B Addresses the Tweet on KBC 16

The speculation was finally put to rest during the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, where the veteran actor directly responded to the buzz surrounding his tweet.

In a promo video shared by the makers, Bachchan was seen engaging with a contestant who jokingly asked him to dance. With his signature humor, he replied, “Kaun nachega? Arre bhai sahab, naachne ke liye yahan nahi rakha hai humko.” The lighthearted moment left the audience in splits.

Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies the Meaning of ‘Time to Go’

During the show, a member of the audience asked him about his cryptic post. Responding with his usual wit, the Sholay actor laughed and said, “There was a line that said, ‘It’s time to go…’ so what’s wrong with that?”

Another fan eagerly questioned, “Where are you going?” Bachchan playfully responded, “It means it’s time to go…” Before he could finish, the audience interrupted, saying, “Aap yahan se kahin nahi jaa sakte!” (You can’t go anywhere from here!).

Finally, putting all speculations to rest, Bachchan explained, “Arre bhai sahab, it’s time for me to go to work… What are you guys saying! And when we finish here at 2 AM, by the time I reach home, it’s 1-2 AM already. I was writing, and I got so sleepy that I fell asleep right there… ‘Time to go,’ and I just dozed off!”

The Blog Post That Added to the Confusion

Before the tweet, Bachchan had shared a reflective post on his blog, writing about “saturation” and “the paucity of space.” His words hinted at deep contemplation, which further fueled fans’ theories about a possible retirement or a major career decision.

Shortly after, he posted “Time to go” on X (formerly Twitter), triggering widespread speculation.

Amitabh Bachchan Continues to Stay Active in Bollywood

At 82, Amitabh Bachchan remains one of Bollywood’s busiest actors. With upcoming projects lined up, including Kalki 2898 AD, he continues to entertain and inspire his fans worldwide. His recent clarification reassures fans that Big B is not going anywhere anytime soon!

Stay tuned for more updates on Bollywood’s megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.