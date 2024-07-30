Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he spends his day off from ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared how he spends his days off from the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In a recent blog post, the cine icon wrote: “An off day from KBC and dedicated to the body in the gym and dedicated to them that know what should be done…”

The actor shared that he even finished some pending work.

“But before that some VO’s that had been pending for a while… some from the ad., films done, and some for a friend who has developed and given obeisance to the Divine… always a moment that one does unhesitantly,” said the thespian.

Big B also revealed that he is in the process of planning to show his latest release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, to a select few. However, he did not disclose who would be viewing the film.

“We are in the process of planning to show to a few limited the film KALKI and I work towards it… but please do not take this as an invitation yet… the planning is in process… IN PROCESS… it may fructify it may not,” he said.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is an epic science fiction film featuring Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

It is the first instalment of the Kalki Cinematic Universe and draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD, the film follows the journey of a group of people who strive to save the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, named Kalki.