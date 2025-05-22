Amitabh Bachchan Steps Down from KBC — Salman Khan to Take Over as Host?

In a surprising development, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly in advanced talks to replace Amitabh Bachchan as the host of the iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for its upcoming 17th season. According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, if negotiations go well, Salman Khan will take over the reins from Big B, who has been synonymous with KBC since its inception.

Salman Khan: The New Face of KBC?

A source close to the production revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Salman Khan is considered the perfect fit to succeed Amitabh Bachchan as KBC’s host. “Salman Khan is the king of the small screen, and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan is him, as he also has a strong connect with the audience in smaller cities and towns,” the insider said.

Also Read: Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ Enters Crucial Shooting Phase in Massive Hyderabad Set

The source further added, “Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan hosted the third season of KBC, and now Salman could be the latest Bollywood megastar to take over, promising to bring his unique style to the show.”

Amitabh Bachchan Steps Back Due to Personal Reasons

According to insiders, Amitabh Bachchan is expected to quit the show due to “personal reasons.” The legendary actor has been hosting KBC since 2000, except for the third season, which saw Shah Rukh Khan as the host.

“Get ready to tune into Sony as Salman Khan might host India’s biggest and most popular quiz show. Amitabh Bachchan will be stepping back from KBC due to personal reasons,” the source added.

News18 Showsha reached out to Sony TV for an official statement regarding Salman Khan’s alleged takeover, but the network declined to comment on the matter.

KBC 17 Promo Features Amitabh Bachchan; Show Expected to Premiere in August

Sony TV recently released a promotional video for KBC Season 17 featuring Amitabh Bachchan, where he plays a patient with a stomach ache, teasing the show’s return. The promo also announced that registrations for the new season are now open through the Sony LIV app, SMS, and IVR calls.

Although the exact premiere date has not been disclosed, KBC 17 is expected to air in August 2025.

Will Salman Khan Win Over KBC Fans?

Amitabh Bachchan’s association with KBC has been a significant part of the show’s success and popularity over the past two decades. With Salman Khan potentially stepping in as the new host, audiences will be keen to see if the superstar can fill the giant shoes of Big B and maintain the show’s legacy.