Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali Mishap: When Big B burnt his hand and hid it in pocket during shoots

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan once experienced a hand injury due to a firecracker mishap during Diwali celebrations.

The actor cleverly disguised his injury while filming several movies. For instance, in “Inquilaab”, he wrapped his hand in a handkerchief, and in “Sharaabi”, he kept it tucked in his pocket, showcasing his resourcefulness in managing the situation.

Reflecting on this challenging time, Big B shared on his blog, “Work continued .. hand wrapped in a kerchief for style .. or in the pocket for attitude .. but work continued .. as it should have been. The first one .. a Madras production .. and Sharaabi the other .. great behind the scenes, stories for both the films .. now not prudent to talk about them .. they are best unwritten and undisclosed.”

Back in 2020, The ‘Sholay actor ‘shared a glimpse into how his burnt fingers have healed over the years. He shared a photo of his fingers on X, accompanied by a message that read, “T 3530 – Fingers … the most difficult element of the human body to restructure. need movement continuously … stop movement they become stiff. I know … blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger! & now how creative.”

As per reports, the veteran actor, following this mishap, experienced frustration for nearly two months. He was struggling to move his thumb or index finger. Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan has hosted grand and star-studded Diwali bashes at his residence in Mumbai.

After a two-year hiatus, the Bachchan family once again held a lavish Diwali party in 2022. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan co-hosted the festive gathering at Jalsa. In 2023, the family chose not to host a Diwali party, and also Aishwarya left Mumbai before the festival.